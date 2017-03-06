 

Corruption trial of former Western Cape top cop to start in April

2017-03-06 12:46

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer (left) and his lawyer arrive at court for his corruption case. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Cape Town - The trial of former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused, who are at the centre of a corruption case, will finally start in April.

During a pre-trial hearing in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, prosecutor Billy Downer indicated that there would be no more delays.

"In summary then, the State is ready for trial and all their accused with their legal representatives are ready for trial."

The trial is expected to start on April 18.

The witnesses in the matter were subpoenaed on Monday and packed the public gallery. Most were police officers.

Lamoer and three brigadiers – Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender – together with businessman Salim Dawjee, face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

They are all out on bail.

The high-ranking officers allegedly received cash and expensive gifts from Dawjee in exchange for special treatment.

Lamoer was appointed to the post in November 2010 and retired in November 2015.

