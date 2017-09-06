 

Cosas in KZN calls for pupil's killers to be brought to book

2017-09-06 20:34

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban – Authorities are yet to make any arrests for the alleged murder of a Durban teenager.  

Grade 12 pupil Nonhlanhla Gumbi, 17, from Ziphathele High School in KwaDabeka, went missing over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of murder was being investigated by KwaDabeka police.

Mbhele said Gumbi’s body was found in a bush, with bruises on her stomach and thighs.

"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death."

Congress of South African Students (Cosas) provincial chairperson Siyabonga Phakathi said they were hoping police would make a breakthrough in the case.

"We are hoping for an arrest soon. It is high time that our justice system takes this seriously. These types of things happen far too often. These are our sisters and the people are busy killing them," Phakathi said.

He said criminals committing crimes against women "must come off the street".

"How can the lives of our people be like this? We are calling for justice."


