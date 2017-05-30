 

Cosatu praises 'lead fire extinguisher' Ramaphosa

2017-05-30 21:39

Tshidi Madia, News24

Sdumo Dlamini. (Simone Kley, Netwerk24)

Sdumo Dlamini. (Simone Kley, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshwane - The political marriage of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and trade union federation Cosatu was sealed on Tuesday as they sang each other's praises.

Cosatu is hosting its 6th central committee meeting in Irene, where more than 300 delegates have gathered to review its previous resolutions.

The federation's president, Sdumo Dlamini, who was chastised by a union leader for failing to reiterate the federation's decisions in his opening address on Monday, spent a lengthy period praising the deputy president and thanking him for the various roles he had played in South Africa's democracy.

"You came in as if you have been there all the time, steered the ship that was beginning its journey to lead us into a democracy as the secretary general of the ANC,” Dlamini said of Ramaphosa's previous role in the ANC.

Dlamini has often been criticised for failing to fall in line with the federation's position to endorse Ramaphosa as the next ANC president when President Jacob Zuma steps down in December.

The trade union federation had also decided to call for Zuma to step down as the head of state and recently made a decision to ban him from all its events, this after the president was booed by workers at the national May Day rally in Bloemfontein.

"Your history speaks for itself," he repeated throughout his address.

Dlamini told delegates at the meeting that Ramaphosa had proven himself as a tried and tested leader who remained faithful to the movement.

He said he remembered the debates at Cosatu in 2012 were "very intense".

Thanking Ramaphosa 

Dlamini said Ramaphosa had not just been a deputy president, but had also been "a lead fire extinguisher" and a "lead negotiator when things were deemed to be not okay".

"You led us at Nedlac when things were not easy, when we felt our government was undermining our rights to our retirement funds, that hot potato was thrown in our hands,” said Dlamini.

He also thanked the deputy president for the leadership he showed throughout negotiations towards a minimum wage agreement.

Ramaphosa in turn told the room of how Cosatu played a critical role during the talks, describing it as "a landmark" and saying it was "unprecedented in the history of this country".

"Your comrades were brilliant, they knew their stuff, were always much more prepared than the other negotiators, they knew their facts and knew they were negotiating on behalf of 6 million who earned below the amount we agreed on," said Ramaphosa.

He acknowledged that there might be some criticism levelled against the federation but urged members to accept the agreement of a minimum wage as a victory.

Ramaphosa also touched on the role the federation played in the tripartite alliance with the ANC and the SACP.

"What I like, admire and enjoy is that the components of our alliance, principally, Cosatu and the SACP, is you have on a number of occasions been very thoughtful," said Ramaphosa.

He said they should continue in that vein at an alliance council on June 4.

Read more on:    cosatu  |  cyril ­ramaphosa  |  sdumo dlamini

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 men held for attempted murder after shooting at KwaMashu looters

2017-05-30 21:08

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 