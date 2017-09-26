#CosatuMarch: What you need to know about road closures

Cape Town – Major delays are expected on city roads throughout the country on Wednesday as Cosatu embarks on a nationwide "shut down" against state capture and corruption, authorities have said.

From Johannesburg to Cape Town, thousands are expected to take to the streets.

Several marches are expected to take place, with several roads closed.

READ: Public transport to maintain 'regular schedules' in CT amid Cosatu march

The respective marches are expected to kick off at 10:00.



The protest action was approved by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) in August.

Johannesburg

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said it’s “going to be a busy day in the city centre”.

She said thousands of protesters are expected in the CBD.

The roads around Cosatu House in Braamfontein are the only roads which would be permanently closed as marchers are set to gather at 10:00, Mamonyane said.

From there marchers would move up Rissik Street towards City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s office, then through Simmonds Street to hand over a second memorandum at Bank City.

READ: Join our march against 'elite predator' Zuma - SACP, Cosatu

A third memorandum will be handed over at the office of the Premier, and a fourth memorandum will be handed over at the Chamber of Mines.

Mamonyane said the marchers will go up Pixley Ka Sema Street; turn right into Albertina Sisulu Street and head up to Beyers Naude Square where the protesters are set to disperse.

She said no other roads would be permanently closed but in some cases, certain lanes would be closed to allow traffic through while marchers were on the move.

“When they are done at the Chamber of Mines, we are going to try our best to get them out of the CBD ahead of rush hour traffic.”

Bloemfontein

Marchers are set to gather at the Batho Community Hall and march to Provincial Government (Lebogang Building) to handover a memorandum to the Premier. Details relating to road closures will be updated as and when information becomes available.

Cape Town

The City of Cape Town approved a march for about 10 000 people down Darling Street.

The marchers are set to turn right into Buitenkant Street before turning into the station side of Strand Street, between Adderley and Buitenkant street, where a memorandum will be handed over to Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).



From there, marchers will head back through Wale street into Adderley, before taking right turns into Spin and Bureau street as well as Plein street, heading towards national parliament.

The marchers will then take Roeland Street into Buitekant street, before taking a left into Darling street, ending back at Keizergracht Street where they are expected to disperse by 15:00.

No road closures are planned.

Durban



In Durban Dr Pixley Kaseme Street will be closed for most of Wednesday morning when an estimated 15 000 marchers walk from the beach front to the city center, eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad told News24.

Sewpersad warned motorists that they will not be able to cross the road’s intersection while the march is underway.

The march will start at 10:00 and is set to end at 13:00.

“We will be monitoring the march via CCTV the entire way to ensure that law and order remains,” Sewpersad said.

East London

In East London, marchers will gather at the North End Stadium and march to City Hall where a memorandum will be handed over. Details relating to road closures will be updated as and when information becomes available.

Nelspruit

Mbombela local municipality spokesperson Joseph Ngala said contingency plans are in place to ensure that there is minimal impact to road users.

He said the marchers will gather at the Old Lowveld Showgrounds before making their way through the Riverside Industrial Area towards Government Boulevard and finally the provincial government offices.

“They will not be using the main routes, but rather the alternative, less busy routes,” he said.

“We have had sufficient marches and we hope that this one will also go incident-free.”

Polokwane

Marchers are set to gather at SABC Park, Polokwane, and march to a Shoprite, the Premiers Office and Anglo Platinum to hand over memorandums. Details relating to road closures will be updated as and when information becomes available.