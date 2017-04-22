Cosatu's 'bipolarism' is worrying - YCL

Members of Cosatu march in Cape Town during a nationwide strike against higher taxes, e-tolls and job losses. (Tina Hsu, News24)

Matlosana - The Young Communist League has expressed concern over "inconsistent and mixed messages" coming from leaders in trade union federation Cosatu.



The comments were made by YCL chairperson Yershen Pillay, who was part of the commemoration lecture honouring slain SACP general secretary Chris Hani.

April 10 marked 24 years since the struggle icon was gunned down by white nationalists outside his Boksburg home.

"[We are] worried about some bipolarism that Cosatu is suffering from," said Pillay.

Leaders in the federation seem at odds with its president Sdumo Dlamini, who continues to be seen as in President Jacob Zuma's corner, and for giving him high praise while Cosatu and it's affiliates have called for his removal as president of the country.

"We cannot advance popular people's power without a strong and united Cosatu," said Pillay.

According to the Mail & Guardian, Dlamini's actions - including being spotted along with Zuma's allies at his 75th birthday party - may result in him facing a motion of no confidence within the federation.

"Popular power and state power are two sides of the same coin. We need a tough, conscious working class that will be able to liberate itself," Pillay said.

He said that, in spite of the issues faced by leaders in Cosatu, it was important to maintain a united labour federation, with a coherent programme aimed at ending corruption.

Pillay said the YCL would step in to assist Cosatu in mobilising the youth and spreading political education at the workplace.

He further committed the YCL to approaching two of several of Cosatu's estranged unions - the Food and Allied Workers Union and the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa - to help rebuild a mighty Cosatu, in order to build people's power.

"This would be the best way to commemorate the life of Chris Hani," Pillay told the handful of supporters gathered in Matlosana.

Pillay also addressed an issue the young communists had with their counterparts in the ANC. He told the governing party's secretary general Gwede Mantashe, who delivered a key note address, that the YCL did not appreciate the ANC Youth League placing the blame for the crisis in higher education solely at the feet of SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande.



"It can't be convenient that we relate to collective leadership on all issues, but when it comes to higher education, one member is responsible," said Pillay.

The YCL chair said that, if the organisation said it believed in collective responsibility, that should always be the case.

