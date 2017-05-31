Could a raid on IPID's offices be imminent?

Johannesburg - Police watchdog IPID is expecting the police’s national Intervention Unit to raid their
offices as part of what they believe is a counter attack to their ongoing
investigation into Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
News24 understands the raid
will be an attempt to prove that the allegations Phahlane made in Parliament
where he alleged that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is not
independent and is being controlled by outsiders.
Phahlane called IPID “OPID” in
reference to forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan.
IPID denied this and maintains
that if a raid does happen, it will be on the instructions of Phahlane who they
believe is interfering in their investigation into him.
Last week IPID launched an
urgent application before the Pretoria High Court to interdict Phahlane and a
team of detectives from the North West who have charged the two investigating
officers in the Phahlane corruption and money laundering case.
The members of the North West
team are themselves the centre of at least seven investigations by IPID on
allegations of torture and murder.
IPID said in the court papers
that a police officer who is being investigated by IPID should not be allowed
to in turn investigate any IPID official.
An affidavit by IPID executive
Robert McBride in the court papers revealed that they have referred their
Phahlane case to the National Prosecuting Authority.
Police spokesperson Major
General Sally de Beer, however, said they
were unaware of such an action, referring to the raids that could take place.
'Power abuse'
But IPID is convinced the raid
is being planned.
“It is shocking that a suspect
in an investigation could stoop to such levels to shield himself from a
legitimate investigation,” said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini. “The audacity
to abuse power and disregard for the rule of law for personal interest is
staggering.”
In a press statement, IPID said the raid was on the
instruction of Phahlane and that the National Intervention Unit was on standby
for the raid.
McBride said it was shocking
that police resources would be used to shield a suspect just because of the
position he holds. He said this was reminiscent of similar conduct by the same
policemen, who arrested Advocate Gerrie Nel and others "to protect their
masters".
IPID said they will not stop
their investigations as the allegations are serious and they have so far found
merit in them. IPID said they would safeguard their independence and is
committed to investigating without fear, favour or prejudice.
Spokesperson for the
police minister Vuyo Mhaga said Minister Fikile Mbalula would not necessarily
be aware of a planned raid on IPID’s offices.
“This standoff between the
police and IPID, the Minister cannot really be seen as getting involved. He
cannot interfere on matters between units,” Mhaga said.