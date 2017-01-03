Counselling available for anxious matrics

Members of the Umalusi council brief the media on this years matric examination. (Lizeka Tandwa, News24)

Johannesburg - The Department of Social Development has made counselling services available for anxious matric students, as the release of the senior certificate results loom.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the Gender Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) had been made available to them.

"Reports of depression and suicide tend to be on the increase during this time," the statement read.

Minister Bathebile Dlamini urged matriculants and their parents to make use of the Command Centre to receive counselling and support from trained social workers.

"The Minister also appeals to parents to look out for any signs of depression expressed by their children so that interventions can be sought early to help the youngsters deal with the outcome of their examinations."

The Command Centre can be reached toll free on 0800 428 428. Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from any cellphone.

The matric results will be released on Thursday for most of the country, except in the Western Cape where they will be released on Friday.