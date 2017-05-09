 

Couple receives settlement after septic tank explosion

2017-05-09 22:34

Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24

The Ford Ka covered in sewage. (Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24)

The Ford Ka covered in sewage. (Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - A Bloemfontein couple who claimed damages after a sewage “bomb” hit them, has received an out of court settlement after more than two-and-a-half years. 

Johnny, 60, and 59-year-old Elize Baldock’s lives were turned upside down when a septic tank belonging to the Mangaung metro exploded at the Bloemspruit sewage works, Netwerk24 reports.

They were swept away by a thick stream of sewage which was in the tank to decompose. Megalitres of sewage  sprayed out of the tank. Their car, a Ford Ka, was so badly damaged that it had to be written off.

Their lawyer said one of the provisos for the settlement was that no details be made public.

However, Johnny, a tradesman who works for the metro not far from where the septic tank exploded, said they didn’t get what they had claimed.

Volksblad earlier reported that they had claimed R1.5 million.

Septic tank

Elize almost drowned in the sewage. She was covered in sewage from head to toe.  There was sewage in her eyes, ears, nose and throat.

Elize claimed R887 037 and Johnny R710 971 in total. Elize and Johnny each claimed R400 000 for pain and suffering and R250 000 each for emotional trauma.

Elize also claimed R200 000 for a knee replacement operation. She had been forced to crawl out of the sewage on her knees, despite having undergone a knee replacement just months earlier.

They claim that the Mangaung metro was negligent in that it didn’t make sure that the valve of the septic tank was not clogged or, alternatively, open enough to prevent pressure building up.

The metro’s spokesperson, Qondile Khedama, said he would only be able to respond to queries later.

Read more on:    mangaung metro  |  bloemfontein

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Maties to use surveillance system to identify Neo-Nazi perpetrator - SRC

2017-05-09 22:14

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Worst scene in my 39yrs as a paramedic' - Van Breda day 8 wrap
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 9 results 2017-05-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 