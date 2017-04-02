 

Couple survive hour in cold water after rubber duck capsized

2017-04-02 22:14

Jenna Etheridge, News24

A man was rescued after he was trapped by the high tide on rocks. (Supplied)

A man was rescued after he was trapped by the high tide on rocks. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A couple who has been living in Port Elizabeth for three years was extremely relieved to be united after their rubber duck capsized on Sunday morning and they were separated in the surf, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Deon and Antoinette Human, aged 42 and 38, had decided to do some sightseeing at the wreck of the vessel Pattie, off shore of Cape Recife Lighthouse, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

They were on top of the wreck at about 11:00 when their boat was swamped by a wave that threw them off each side of the vessel.

“They were unable to get back to the boat which was swept away by currents and Deon shouted to his wife to swim for the shoreline before they became separated from each other,” said Lambinon.

“It appears that they may have been in the surf for well over an hour before reaching the shore but anxious from not knowing what had become of each other.”

Rescue crew had received a report from a private fishing boat of an upturned hull.

On arrival they found Antoinette, who had asked bystanders to phone the NSRI, not knowing the alarm had already been raised. She confirmed she had swum ashore but her husband was missing.

NSRI treated her for hypothermia.

Trapped

During a search along the shoreline, Deon was found trapped by the high tide on rocks near the lighthouse.

Two rescue swimmers came to his assistance.

He was extremely distressed about the whereabouts of his wife but was reassured, much to his relief, that she was safe, said Lambinon.

He was also treated for hypothermia.

The rubber duck was recovered from the water. The couple are originally from the East Rand in Johannesburg.

Lambinon urged boaters to be cautious offshore of the lighthouse, where a number a wrecks littered the coastline.

“The water depth at high tide can reach as much as 14 meters but drops to only a few meters at low tide causing a natural unpredictable breaking swell in that vicinity, caused by the geography of the coastline there and a danger to boaters.”

Read more on:    nsri  |  port elizabeth  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court rules in Cape Town’s favour in stadium collusion case

2017-04-02 20:41

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 