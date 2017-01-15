 

Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters' exam results

2017-01-15 15:04

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thohoyandou - The Limpopo education department has been ordered to release the National Senior Certificate results of 172 pupils implicated in a cheating scandal.

On Saturday evening the Thoyohandou High Court in Limpopo ruled that the results must be made available within 72 hours.

This was after parents of pupils from the New Era College argued that the department, which initially did not release the results, was prejudicing their children.

In court papers, they demanded that the results of other subjects, which were not part of the cheating allegations, be released.

The alleged cheating at the college in Malamulele, Vhembe district only involved one subject - Mathematics Paper II.

Some pupils were allegedly able to access the question paper before the day of the exam.

When the alleged leak of the paper surfaced, investigations revealed that the paper was apparently shared on social media by those at the New Era College.

When releasing the 2016 matric results on January 5, MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said his department had withheld the results of pupils implicated in the alleged leaking of the Mathematics Paper II.

He had said the department would see those who were in the wrong punished and warned that officials involved in leaks were tarnishing the credibility of the National Senior Certificate exams.

On Saturday evening the Thohoyandou High Court ruled that the department must release the results of implicated pupils.

It was not immediately clear if the results of all subjects would be made available.

Late last year the Hawks arrested New Era College owner Tinyiko Khosa as they suspected he may have orchestrated the leaking and distribution of the paper. 

During Khosa's bail hearing, the local magistrate's court heard that the paper was tampered with and its front page was removed.

Khosa is out on bail and is set to appear in court again on January 31.

The local education department could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.
Read more on:    polokwane  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks on alert as 2 ‘terrorists’ prevented from entering SA

2017-01-15 15:01

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 