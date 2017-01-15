Court orders release of alleged matric cheaters' exam results

In court papers, they demanded that the results of other subjects, which were not part of the cheating allegations, be released.

The alleged cheating at the college in Malamulele, Vhembe district only involved one subject - Mathematics Paper II.

Some pupils were allegedly able to access the question paper before the day of the exam.

When the alleged leak of the paper surfaced, investigations revealed that the paper was apparently shared on social media by those at the New Era College.

When releasing the 2016 matric results on January 5, MEC Ishmael Kgetjepe said his department had withheld the results of pupils implicated in the alleged leaking of the Mathematics Paper II.

He had said the department would see those who were in the wrong punished and warned that officials involved in leaks were tarnishing the credibility of the National Senior Certificate exams.

On Saturday evening the Thohoyandou High Court ruled that the department must release the results of implicated pupils.

It was not immediately clear if the results of all subjects would be made available.