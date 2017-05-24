 

Court to rule on barring media from reporting on Karabo murder-accused bail application

2017-05-24 11:50

Nation Nyoka, News24

Johannesburg – The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court will rule on Wednesday whether media will be allowed to report on the bail application of Karabo Mokoena murder-accused, Sandile Mantsoe.

Several members of Mokoena's family and some journalists were prevented from entering the courtroom earlier, apparently due to problems with space.

Fidelity security guards told journalists and others waiting outside Court 13 that the magistrate said the courtroom can only accommodate 25 people, and that he did not want people inside the courtroom standing on the sides.

News24 was prevented from entering the courtroom.

The handful of journalists who were allowed in had to display their media cards, while others were told to wait outside, behind red tape cordoning off the courtroom.

Those reporters who made it into the court reported that the State wanted journalists banned from reporting on the bail application on the basis that they may identify state witnesses and reveal "sensitive information". The defence also reportedly agreed.

Both parties however agreed that the judgment in the application could be reported on.

The last time Mokoena was seen alive was on April 27, when she returned to Mantsoe’s Sandton apartment.

Her burnt body was found by police in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg on April 29, after she was reported missing the day before.




