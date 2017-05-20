 

Courtney Pieters leaves home for the last time

2017-05-20 07:54

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Cape Town - The body of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters has left her home in Elsies River for the last time.

The toddler, who was found dead after search of more than a week, will be buried on Saturday.

eNCA reported that the mother, Juanita Pieters had requested that her coffin should not be opened at their home. 

A few bikers were also seen at the funeral. 

Her body was found in a shallow grave next to unused railroad tracks in Epping, Industria a week ago.

During a memorial service for Courtney on Thursday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the man accused of killing Courtney should die in jail

“He is defended by the law and the child is burned. And we know nothing will bring Courtney back,” Mbalula said.

A 40-year-old man, Mortimer Sauders, has appeared in court on charges of raping and killing her. 


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime  |  rape

