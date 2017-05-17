 

Courtney Pieters' alleged killer in court

2017-05-17 04:49

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Courtney Pieters (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man arrested following the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Sunday following an “intense” investigation, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

The man apparently rented a space in the Elsies River home of the Pieters family.  

The little girl was last seen playing in the street near her home on May 4. Her body was found in a shallow grave beside abandoned railroad tracks on Saturday afternoon.

Police told News24 on Sunday that an autopsy still had to be conducted to establish the cause of death.

