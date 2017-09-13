 

CPUT closes Mowbray campus amid student protest

2017-09-13 11:55

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) announced on Wednesday that it had shut its Mowbray campus because of student protests.

"This morning a group of protestors disrupted classes on the Mowbray campus. The campus has shut down until further notice. Students and staff are advised to engage with their lecturers and line managers in this regard," CPUT said in a statement.

CPUT's Cape Town campus was petrol bombed on Monday, September 11, and stun grenades were fired during protests at the institution.

