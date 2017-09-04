Cricketer Herschelle Gibbs due in court for drunken driving

Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs was in good spirits after appearing in court on Thursday for 2014 drunken driving matter (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Cape Town – Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2014.

Gibbs, 43, was arrested in December 2014 after he collided with a Toyota in Camps Bay.

At the time, Western Cape police could not confirm his identity but said a 40-year-old man was arrested following a car accident on November 30, 2014. He has since been granted bail.

At his previous court appearance in June, Gibbs, now a sports analyst and commentator, appeared relaxed in the dock.

His legal team indicated that they wanted information on "who could have altered it, opened the fridge and [who] could have access to the blood."

The purpose of the request was to see if mistakes were made.

In reply, the State said it was still trying to get documentation on who was in the laboratory at the time.

As part of the request for further particulars, the State was also planning to hand over video footage to his team by Friday.

No reference was made to what the footage contained.

Gibbs was previously treated at a rehabilitation clinic for drug and alcohol abuse in 2009.

In March 2008 he was arrested on Main Road, Sea Point, in Cape Town and charged with drunk driving, alternatively reckless or negligent driving. Those charges were withdrawn.

