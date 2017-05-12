 

Crime a 'pain in the butt' for alleged robber

2017-05-12 16:48

Alex Mitchley, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - An alleged robber learnt the hard way that crime can be a pain in the butt after he was shot in the buttocks following an attack in Sunnyside, Pretoria on Thursday afternoon. 

Whilst at a robot, waiting for the lights to turn green on Steve Biko Road in Sunnyside, a motorist was accosted by three men who threatened him with a knife and demanded that he turn his valuables over to them.  

"One of the suspects reportedly reached through the car's window and switched off the ignition," said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela. 

Unbeknown to the suspects, the motorist drew his firearm and then "shot and wounded one of the alleged assailants in the buttocks".

"The suspects are believed to have stolen the victim's cellphone before fleeing the scene."

Police managed to catch the wounded suspect within a few blocks from where the alleged incident happened. He was stabilised and taken to a local hospital where is currently recovering under police guard. 

"A knife was confiscated."

The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and robbery.


Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The message behind the moon-mop, toys that defy poverty, and finding purpose in love

52 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Opposition parties prepared to go to court after Molefe reappointed as Eskom CEO
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 10 2017-05-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 