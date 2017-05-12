Crime a 'pain in the butt' for alleged robber

Pretoria - An alleged robber learnt the hard way that crime can be a pain in the butt after he was shot in the buttocks following an attack in Sunnyside, Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

Whilst at a robot, waiting for the lights to turn green on Steve Biko Road in Sunnyside, a motorist was accosted by three men who threatened him with a knife and demanded that he turn his valuables over to them.

"One of the suspects reportedly reached through the car's window and switched off the ignition," said police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.

Unbeknown to the suspects, the motorist drew his firearm and then "shot and wounded one of the alleged assailants in the buttocks".

"The suspects are believed to have stolen the victim's cellphone before fleeing the scene."

Police managed to catch the wounded suspect within a few blocks from where the alleged incident happened. He was stabilised and taken to a local hospital where is currently recovering under police guard.

"A knife was confiscated."

The suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon and robbery.



