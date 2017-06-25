Crime intel boss has a dodgy past

New crime intelligence acting head Pat Mokushane on the golf course.

New acting crime intelligence head Major General Pat Mokushane has a criminal record, allegedly ran his private companies from his office and had an affair with a subordinate officer’s wife.

Mokushane (57), who was appointed to the acting position two weeks ago, was found guilty in 2002 for violating the National Road Traffic Act, according to the police’s own records.

In 1993, he was also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

Three independent sources within and close to the police’s crime intelligence division have told City Press that their new acting boss, a member “in good standing” of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA):

Appointed his wife, Dudu, as his personal assistant two days after he was appointed to head the division;

Owns three businesses – Y Resources Trading Company, Bomokushane Trading and Y Summer Season Trading 85 – which three sources alleged he used to run from the old Gauteng crime intelligence headquarters in central Johannesburg’s Diagonal Street. It is unclear whether he obtained permission to do paid work outside of his job, as the police’s rules require;

In 2010, when he was unable to meet the repayments for the vehicles he had bought for his transport business, he allegedly hid them from the sheriff in the basement of the Diagonal Street crime intelligence headquarters. When the sheriff discovered this and tried to repossess them, there was a confrontation between security guards and the sheriff’s office; and

Allegedly exploited his senior position at crime intelligence to send a junior operative away for work, and used the opportunity to romance his wife. The junior officer filed a complaint about this with the SA Policing Union (Sapu) in 2010, asking it to intervene.

Questions sent to senior police spokesperson Vish Naidoo on Friday went unanswered. Mokushane did not respond to calls and SMSes requesting comment.

Three sources told City Press that Mokushane was declined the security clearance he requires to do his job. Crime intelligence officers need the clearance to be allowed to view top secret documents containing highly sensitive information.

Regarding his alleged affair with a junior officer’s wife, Sapu Gauteng provincial chairperson Richard Mboweni confirmed that when the officer complained to the union, they told him they could not get involved because it was a personal matter.

The husband’s name is known to City Press.

“We however found it to be very immoral for [Mokushane] to abuse his position to cause problems in his junior’s marriage,” Mboweni said, adding that the union member was then referred to the police’s employee health and wellness department for counselling.

Mboweni said the couple’s problems started when the officer unexpectedly returned home from the trip he had been sent on by Mokushane to find his boss at his house.

“He blocked the driveway and caught the two of them together and Mokushane tried to drive away but caused an accident,” said Mboweni. “He then opened a case in which he changed the accident scene and claimed the incident happened in Carletonville.”

Mokushane married the same woman in December.

Meanwhile, a companies search shows that Mokushane’s companies, one of which he co-owns with his brother Jabu, are being deregistered.

Mokushane found himself in trouble with the unions and his rank-and-file officers last week when he ordered them to vacate crime intelligence’s headquarters in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, and move to police clusters in an attempt to get them to be more operational.

The decision, which had the police spies up in arms because it meant they would blow their cover, was rescinded this week after officers threatened to go on strike, and unions threatened to go to court to stop it.

Mokushane and his boss, Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba, have begun a process to review the police ranks of MKMVA members.

The review is intended to promote MK veterans to senior police posts.

MKMVA chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe confirmed to City Press yesterday that Mokushane was a member in good standing.

Explaining the rank review process, Maphatsoe said there had been “imbalances in the past” which resulted in many of their members being “sidelined”.

“That’s why there is a review of the ranks. The project is being led from the office of the deputy minister of police,” he said.

Mokushane is not the only officer with a shady past.

In 2013, the Civilian Secretariat for Police revealed that 1 448 members who have criminal records that include murder, rape and corruption are still active members of the police service.