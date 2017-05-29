 

Critical Western Cape dam levels fall further

2017-05-29 14:47

Jenni Evans, News24

FILE: Theewaterskloof dam is shown in January. It is one of the mayor dams supplying water to Cape Town. (Supplied)

FILE: Theewaterskloof dam is shown in January. It is one of the mayor dams supplying water to Cape Town. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Dam levels in the Western Cape have dropped to an average of 17.97% full, with Clanwilliam Dam at only 6%, the Western Cape government said on Monday.

"According to the latest data available, most major dams in the Western Cape, including the Voëlvlei dam (currently 14.7% full), the Theewaterskloof dam (13.4% full) and the Clanwilliam Dam (6%) are struggling," said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell in a statement.

"The situation remains serious," said Bredell.

The public should carry on saving water, using it only for essentials, even if it rained as expected in the next week, so that dam levels could recover, he said.

"South Africans still have a lot to learn about using water responsibly.

"We must ensure incisive behaviour change regarding the management of water, moving forward," Bredell said.

Premier Helen Zille declared the Western Cape a disaster area on May 22, due to drought in the province.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water restrictions

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Newborn baby found dead at Durban dumpsite

2017-05-29 14:47

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: ANC briefs media on weekend NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 