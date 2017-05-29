Critical Western Cape dam levels fall further

What To Read Next

FILE: Theewaterskloof dam is shown in January. It is one of the mayor dams supplying water to Cape Town. (Supplied)

Cape Town – Dam levels in the Western Cape have dropped to an average of 17.97% full, with Clanwilliam Dam at only 6%, the Western Cape government said on Monday.

"According to the latest data available, most major dams in the Western Cape, including the Voëlvlei dam (currently 14.7% full), the Theewaterskloof dam (13.4% full) and the Clanwilliam Dam (6%) are struggling," said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell in a statement.

"The situation remains serious," said Bredell.

The public should carry on saving water, using it only for essentials, even if it rained as expected in the next week, so that dam levels could recover, he said.

"South Africans still have a lot to learn about using water responsibly.

"We must ensure incisive behaviour change regarding the management of water, moving forward," Bredell said.

Premier Helen Zille declared the Western Cape a disaster area on May 22, due to drought in the province.