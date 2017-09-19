 

CT man arrested for allegedly raping girl, 8, over 4 years

2017-09-19 21:24

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Cape Town - A Durbanville man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl over a period of four years is expected in the Bellville Magistrates Court this week.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested after the complainant, understood to be the child’s mother, approached an attorney with the allegations, seeking advice.

The woman referred the 26-year-old parent to the local police.

“A client and a minor came to see me last week with allegation of child rape, possession and distribution of child pornography,” the attorney said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Henriette van Niekerk confirmed the arrest and that a case of rape was under investigation.

The man is expected in the dock on Thursday.


Read more on:    cape town  |  child abuse

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
