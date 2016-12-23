 

CT man gets early Christmas present with R21.6m Lotto win

2016-12-23 14:17

News24 Correspondent

Cape Town - An extraordinary Christmas and New Year lies ahead for a Cape Town resident who spent R30 on a Lotto ticket and won a R21.6m jackpot, national lottery operator Ithuba said on Friday.

"You have no idea what kind of a huge difference this will make to my life and that of my family," the winner said, according to the company's spokesperson Zukiswa Nomnganga.

The man had been playing the lottery for years and had never won anything previously, "though he had been always hopeful", she added.

The man, in his late 50s, spent R30 on his lottery ticket at the Retreat Mall in Cape Town.

Own business

"After discovering that he had won, the Lotto Plus winner kept his winning ticket in his wallet and only confided in his son about the windfall."

He won on December 17.

Nomnganga said the man had come to the Ithuba offices after winning the R21 664 253 jackpot. He was provided with financial advice and counselling.

The money will help towards the man's retirement and he hopes to start his own business. 

It will also be used for investments to help his children.

"Education is important to me and with these winnings, I will be able to provide the best education for my children," said the winner.

Lotto results Wednesday December 21 2016-12-21 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
