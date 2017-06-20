 

Cut ties with Absa, ANCWL tells govt

2017-06-20 10:47

Jenni Evans, News24

Absa. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Absa. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) called on all state departments to cut ties with Absa over the R1.1bn the Public Protector said it owes the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).

"The ANCWL calls for government departments and all State owned entities doing business with Absa to terminate their contracts with Absa with immediate effect,'' league secretary general Meokgo Matuba said in a statement

The amount relates to a R1.125bn bailout by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to help Bankorp between 1985 and 1995. Absa acquired Bankorp in April 1992 but there have been calls for Absa to pay the money back to the SARB. 

On Monday Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the findings of a probe into the issue.

She found that by sending the money to Bankorp, the SARB failed to comply with the SA Reserve Bank Act, among other findings. 

She instructed the Special Investigating Unit to recover the amount from Absa.

- Read more: Rand tanks as public protector opens Pandora's box on currency laws

The ANCWL also called for more probing to recover money allegedly stolen by the apartheid government, and to use these funds for development.

Absa said it does not believe it owes the money.

In a statement to Fin24, the company said: "Absa met all its obligations in respect of the loan provided by the SA Reserve Bank by October 1995. It is our firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government."



Read more on:    absa  |  ancwl  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  corruption  |  economy  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 KZN men arrested for dealing heroin

4 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Silent alarm allows car owner to catch criminal red-handed
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 09:27 AM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

Table View 09:23 AM
Road name: Blaauwberg Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 