Cyclist dies after slipstream destabilises bike

Cape Town - A cyclist died in Cape Town after the wind from a passing delivery van caused him to lose his balance and fall and be hit by the van, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Thursday on the Steenberg road as two cyclists were moving in the direction of Tokai.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the wind from the passing van made the cyclist lose control of his bicycle and he fell to the ground.

''The van then knocked the cyclist over and he then succumbed to his injuries.''



The other cyclist was not injured and police are investigating a charge of culpable homicide.

Meanwhile, following community concerns over the wellbeing of the cyclist's family, Pick n Pay said it would help the family of the Malawian man, even though the van was owned by a logistics company working for them, and not them.

''We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr Elius Chiwaya in a tragic accident on Steenberg Road on Thursday morning,'' the retailer said in a statement.



''We have met with his wife and family and, with the logistics company who own the delivery vehicle, are making arrangements to pay for his funeral in Malawi including all travel costs for the family, and contributing further assistance to his wife.''



''This was a tragic accident and we have been heartened by the community’s compassion. We will be meeting with the family again on Monday.''







