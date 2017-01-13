 

DA, ANC, SACP all interfered at SABC - Tshabalala

2017-01-13 18:15

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Ellen Tshabalala (City Press)

Ellen Tshabalala (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - There was a lot of political interference during her tenure at the South African Broadcasting Corporation, former board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala said on Friday.

Addressing Parliament’s SABC ad hoc committee, Tshabalala was adamant that there "was gross interference" in the SABC.

This was in direct contradiction to the testimony given by former chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane before her.

She had only been working at the SABC for a week, she said, before she experienced her first "interference", she told the committee.

She initially mentioned Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande’s name, before she clarified that she had received a call from someone at the South African Communist Party.

Accused of making the minister a scapegoat, she said it had in fact been someone else from the SACP who had called her, asking her to support former communications minister Yunus Carrim on the encryption project.

"We were inundated with politicians asking us to support this encryption. There is gross interference and it has the potential to derail even employees from giving the board the correct information, because they are influenced outside," she told the committee.

Political interference was commonplace, she repeatedly said.

She said the interference came from the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress and the SACP.

READ: Somebody must go to jail - SABC inquiry chairperson

Serious allegations

But Tshabalala refused to divulge the names of these politicians who had interfered, and "reserved her right not to disclose".

ANC MP Patrick Chauke was not impressed, and said she was making serious allegations and should back them up.

Asked why she had eventually left the SABC, Tshabalala said it was due to "negative reporting" on her qualifications.

She said the former communications committee chairperson had refused to listen to her side of the story.

Tshabalala further told the committee that she had been told by other politicians that she had not been meant to get the job as chairperson.

This raised Chauke's ire, who again cautioned her against mentioning more politicians without giving names.

Tshabalala was asked to provide written submissions on allegations of political interference.

The former chairperson was also grilled on the meeting that led to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appointment as COO.

Questioned on how quickly the board had made the decision, she said it was because of pressure from Parliament to fill the crucial post.

"So Parliament asked you to break the law? Is that what you are saying? Even if it meant flouting processes?" both Chauke and EFF MP Fana Mokoena asked her.

She denied that there had been any political pressure to appoint Motsoeneng.

What next for the committee

Tshabalala was the last witness to appear before the committee. The MPs will now meet on January 19 to put a draft report together, which will be presented to the committee by January 24.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith said the draft report would be sent to all affected executives and they would be given a February 9 deadline.

The committee hoped to finalise its report by February 14 and 15, he said.

He called for anyone who wanted to make a submission to the committee to do so before the draft report was finished.

Read more on:    sabc  |  ellen tshabalala  |  media freedom  |  parliament 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'F**k White People' artist tells FF+ to stay away from art critique

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:29 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:13 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 11 2017-01-11 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 