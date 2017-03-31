 

DA asks Mbete for urgent sitting over reshuffle

2017-03-31 14:41

Paul Herman, News24

John Steenhuisen. (File)

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen has written to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to ask for a debate of a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

Parliament goes on recess for the Easter holidays on Friday, and only resumes in May.

Steenhuisen urged Mbete to let the House debate Zuma's "reckless decision" to replace 15 Cabinet members.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane tabled the motion of no confidence on Thursday.

"He [Zuma] has caused this entirely avoidable crisis without providing a reasonable explanation for his actions, further fueling speculation about his motivations and intentions," Steenhuisen said.

"Parliament has an obligation both to hold the executive to account and to provide guidance in a time of crisis. As a consequence of the president's actions, Honourable Speaker, we are now faced with such a crisis."

The debate was urgent and Parliament could not be seen to be missing in action, he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters made the same request to Mbete. Parliament confirmed on Friday that it had received a separate letter from the EFF.

Mbete said she would apply her mind and respond in due course.

