 

DA conference gets off to shaky start

2017-05-06 08:36

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

DA (Supplied)

DA (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London - The road to the Democratic Alliance Eastern Cape elective conference, which started on Friday afternoon, has been filled with controversy.

In the build-up to the elective congress, the camps of both contenders - Veliswa Mvenya and Nqaba Bhanga - have laid several complaints against each other to the national leadership.

DA chairperson James Selfe said complaints made by the two camps had been sent to the federal legal commission, which had found them baseless.

"The federal legal commission found that there was no basis for any disciplinary action in respect of any of the complaints."

Selfe said certain changes had been recommended by the federal legal commission to make clear the powers and function of the presiding officer.

Eligible members

The provincial congress was postponed in February because there were not enough branches to make a quorum.

"At the time of the audit, we had 150 branches that qualified for the delegation. The federal executive felt that it would be desirable to have a much more representative congress."

He said the DA's voting method was strict to ensure that members who attend the congress are eligible to vote on their new leaders.

The counting process is expected to conclude on Saturday morning, he said.

The DA will use the single transferable voting system which means that the person with the lowest votes drops out to avoid factional battles.

Supporters of both Bhanga and Mvenya were singing and chanting their names hours before the congress was scheduled to commence.

Bhanga told News24 he was hopeful that he would receive a good outcome.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to speak.

Read more on:    da  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prisoners go on hunger strike over parole dispute

2017-05-06 07:36

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday May 05 results 2017-05-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 