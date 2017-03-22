 

DA councillor arrested for sexual assault

2017-03-22 22:48

James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town – A DA West Coast councillor was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual assault.

The man was expected to appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Cederberg municipality councillor Joseph Farmer said.

Acting DA provincial chairperson Bonginkosi Madikizela and provincial spokesperson Anneke Scheepers could not be reached for comment.

In a separate incident in 2015, DA MP Archibald Figlan was found guilty of sexual harassment following an internal party processes.

Figlan put his victim’s hands on his genitals during a protest march against President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address in February that year. He told her to “picket here”.

His membership was terminated, but this was suspended on condition that he pay a R12 000 fine, perform 24 hours of community service, and apologise to the woman in writing.

