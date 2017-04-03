DA decides not to march to Luthuli House

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance will no longer march to the ANC headquarters, but will instead protest in the streets of Johannesburg, ending in a rally next door to Luthuli House in their call for President Jacob Zuma to be removed.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement that they would invite ANC leaders Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary general Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize to join the march, following their public comments against Zuma's decision to fire five ministers, including Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.



Zuma replaced them with Malusi Gigaba and Sfiso Buthelezi respectively.

"We will create an opportunity for these senior ANC leaders to address the rally - which will be just one block away from Luthuli House - and to add their voice to the call to free our country from the reign of Jacob Zuma," Maimane said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, Mantashe and Mkhize said they were not consulted on the decision to reshuffle Cabinet. The ANC has since called for an extended National Working Committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Maimane said the protest transcended party politics.

The DA has put forward a motion of no confidence against Zuma, supported by other opposition parties. The parties have threatened legal action if Speaker Baleka Mbete does not urgently table the motion.

"As the DA, we are seeking to bring together all like-minded South Africans who want to see change, and who want to stop the corruption and state capture at the heart of our government. This includes civil society, religious organisations, business groups, and political parties - including the honourable citizens inside the ANC that wish to help in restoring our Constitutional order," Maimane said.

Another protest has been called by the DA, EFF, Cope, IFP and UDM for next Wednesday at the union buildings. The parties have called on ordinary South Africans and civil society to support the protest themed "day of national action".

