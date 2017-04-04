DA files urgent application to set aside Gordhan, Jonas dismissal

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – The DA on Tuesday filed an urgent application asking the High Court in Pretoria to set aside President Jacob Zuma’s decision to replace Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The party wants Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last Thursday to be declared invalid‚ irrational and unconstitutional.

In an affidavit, DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe said the implications of Zuma's decision to fire Gordhan and Jonas were of an "extraordinarily serious and far-reaching nature".



The DA wants Zuma to provide the court within the next five days with reasons for his decision to replace Gordhan and Jonas.

It wants the court to order Zuma to provide all documents, electronic records, correspondence and advice relating to his decision within five days.

Selfe said Zuma’s decision to retain Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini showed his Cabinet reshuffling was not aimed at improving efficiency.

Both ministers had problems in their respective portfolios, but were not removed.

Junk status

Selfe said the application was being brought in response to public outcry about the reshuffle.

Zuma‚ Gordhan‚ Jonas, newly-appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi are named as respondents in the urgent application.

Selfe said ratings agency Standard & Poor’s decision to downgrade South Africa’s credit rating to junk status was due to Gordhan’s removal.