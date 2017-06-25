DA goes digital in tracking performance

What To Read Next

President Zuma was at his mud-slinging best when answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday. Zuma tells Freedom Front MP Corne Mulder that a secret vote is a waste, while telling the DA that the ANC will win back its metros in 2019. Watch. WATCH

Durban - The Democratic Alliance will be holding its public representatives accountable using an online digital application, its leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday.

“We have worked on streamlining our performance evaluation system, and have now launched our new political performance assessment system,” said Maimane in a statement following a sitting of the party’s federal council in Durban this weekend.

“The new system is entirely digitised and optimised for mobile technology, so that performance assessment for all DA public representatives can be tracked live via a mobile app.”

He said all provinces were expected to set targets for the party’s public representatives, using the system.

Representatives needed to be accountable, available, well-informed, closely involved in communities and positive contributors within legislatures, said Maimane.

Maimane congratulated his party's governance of its four metro municipalities: Johannesburg, Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town.

He said all metros had passed their integrated development plans and annual budgets.

“We are cutting waste and ruthlessly rooting out corruption, and this work will intensify.”

Among measures taken in Tshwane, seven informal settlements had been earmarked for development.

“This will see a total of 23 000 homes connected to water and sewerage reticulation.”

Over the next three years, the City of Johannesburg hoped to upgrade 51 informal settlements.

“A budget of R115m has been allocated for the electrification of informal settlements.”

In Nelson Mandela Bay, over 220 metro police officers were now patrolling the streets, especially focused on bringing down drug related crimes.

Maimane said that, overall, the party was focused on preparing for the elections in 2019.

“We are determined that Election 2019 will see the end of the ANC’s occupation of the Union Buildings,” he said.