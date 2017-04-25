 

DA heads to court to force Zuma to give reasons for Cabinet reshuffle

2017-04-25 20:02

James de Villiers, News24

James Selfe. (File)

James Selfe. (File) (Tshidi Madia)

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance on Monday filed an urgent application with the North Gauteng High Court to force President Jacob Zuma to give reasons for reshuffling of his Cabinet on March 31.

DA chairperson James Selfe said, in a statement, that the party had asked the court to force Zuma to provide a written record of the decision, and reasons for the reshuffle.

But State Attorney Isaac Chowe, in a letter in responding to the DA, said the president was under no obligation to provide reasons to the DA for the Cabinet reshuffle.

Selfe disagreed and said every decision by the president must be subject to the "principles of legality and rationality".

"Disingenuously, the President's reply to our papers claims that South Africa is not entitled to know why he acted as he did because he was exercising his executive power," he said.

Selfe said the law required the president' decisions to be "rational".

The president's decision to dismiss or appoint a minister of finance required an additional bar of rationality, Selfe said.

"[It requires rationality, because of the effect a wrong choice can have on investor confidence, investment, job-creation and ultimately the levels of poverty in South Africa," Selfe said.

He said it is well known that the president was trying to get more control over the Treasury for his own gain.

"The DA will continue to ensure that the recklessness of President Zuma is held to account in terms of the law," Selfe said.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga could not be reached for comment.

