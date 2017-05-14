 

DA issues ultimatum to NPA on final Nkandla prosecution decision

2017-05-14 13:28

News24 Correspondent

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Beeld)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance on Sunday said it wanted a conclusive answer from the NPA as to whether it would prosecute President Jacob Zuma in relation to the Nkandla scandal.

"Last week, I instructed our legal team to engage the NDPP one final time to give them an opportunity to make a decision," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.

He said the deadline given to the NPA was Monday, "failing which we will take legal action".

On Sunday, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed to News24 that a letter had been received from the DA’s lawyers.

"We will respond tomorrow," he said.

In 2014, Maimane laid eight charges against Zuma in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"For three years, I have been given the runaround," Maimane said.

In May last year, then-police minister Nathi Nhleko said, in a written reply to a parliamentary question, that the NPA was still deciding whether to charge the president.

Earlier this month, Nhleko, now deployed as the minister of public works, replied to a parliamentary question by Maimane, saying that the NPA had declined to prosecute three public works officials.

An inquiry against a contractor was apparently still pending, he said at the time.

Read more on:    da  |  npa  |  mmusi maimane  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  nkandla  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Family confirms body found is that of missing Courtney Pieters

2017-05-14 12:40

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 