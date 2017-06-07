DA reports Dlodlo over 'undeclared' trips to Dubai, French Open

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has reported Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to Parliament's ethics committee, claiming that she failed to declare trips to Dubai and France in past years.

The DA on Wednesday said it had "thoroughly interrogated" Parliament's 2015 Register of Members' Interests, and claimed that Dlodlo had failed to declare a 2015 trip to Dubai, as well as a stay at "the luxurious Oberoi Hotel", when she was deputy minister of public service and administration.

"Further allegations emerged yesterday [Tuesday] by former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, that Dlodlo accepted an offer from a French Nuclear company for a first class flight to watch the French Open tennis tournament, an extended stay at a luxury hotel and a possible shopping spree in 2009," DA MP Phumzile van Damme said.

Mentor made the claims on social media on Tuesday.

"These expenses were not declared in either the 2009 or 2010 Register of Members' Interests," Van Damme said.

Gupta payment

Van Damme said documents showed that Dlodlo's stay in Dubai was arranged by the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, and was paid for by Fana Hlongwane.

Hlongwane was implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

Dlodlo has confirmed that Hlongwane - who she had "known since a kid" - had paid for the trip, but that it was for private business, the Sowetan reported.

The stay included spa massages, room service, accommodation and car hire.

"Clearly, Minister Dlodlo has a lot to answer for," Van Damme said, adding that her admission was the first legitimisation of the #GuptaLeaks.

Dlodlo's chief of staff Qinisile Delwa told News24 on Wednesday that the minister was currently in the biweekly Cabinet meeting, and would be made aware of the DA's action afterward.

She would send out a response after she had surveyed its contents.

