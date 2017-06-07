 

DA reports Dlodlo over 'undeclared' trips to Dubai, French Open

2017-06-07 17:43

Paul Herman, News24

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. (SA Government via Twitter)

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. (SA Government via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has reported Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to Parliament's ethics committee, claiming that she failed to declare trips to Dubai and France in past years.

The DA on Wednesday said it had "thoroughly interrogated" Parliament's 2015 Register of Members' Interests, and claimed that Dlodlo had failed to declare a 2015 trip to Dubai, as well as a stay at "the luxurious Oberoi Hotel", when she was deputy minister of public service and administration.

"Further allegations emerged yesterday [Tuesday] by former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, that Dlodlo accepted an offer from a French Nuclear company for a first class flight to watch the French Open tennis tournament, an extended stay at a luxury hotel and a possible shopping spree in 2009," DA MP Phumzile van Damme said.

Mentor made the claims on social media on Tuesday.

"These expenses were not declared in either the 2009 or 2010 Register of Members' Interests," Van Damme said.

#GuptaLeaks: ICYMI

Gupta payment

Van Damme said documents showed that Dlodlo's stay in Dubai was arranged by the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, and was paid for by Fana Hlongwane.

Hlongwane was implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

Dlodlo has confirmed that Hlongwane - who she had "known since a kid" - had paid for the trip, but that it was for private business, the Sowetan reported.

The stay included spa massages, room service, accommodation and car hire.

"Clearly, Minister Dlodlo has a lot to answer for," Van Damme said, adding that her admission was the first legitimisation of the #GuptaLeaks.

Dlodlo's chief of staff Qinisile Delwa told News24 on Wednesday that the minister was currently in the biweekly Cabinet meeting, and would be made aware of the DA's action afterward.

She would send out a response after she had surveyed its contents.

Read more on:    da  |  ayanda dlodlo  |  cape town  |  state capture  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: #CapeStorm - President Jacob Zuma grounded

2017-06-07 05:29

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Private sector to blame for recession - Mantashe
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday June 06 results 2017-06-06 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 