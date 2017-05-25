 

DA retains Beaufort West seat

2017-05-25 18:37

Jenni Evans, News24

DA.

DA.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The DA retained its seat in the Ward 7 by-election in Beaufort West, the country's oldest municipality, the IEC said on Thursday.

Jacob Jeffrey van der Linde scooped 56.95% of the votes cast, compared with 46.84% in the 2016 municipal elections.

The seat became vacant when the DA mayor, Djorge Malooi, stepped down for family reasons.

Turnout for the vote on Wednesday was 67.56%, compared with 54.94% in the 2016 elections.

A total of 3 087 votes were cast out of 4 569 registered voters, and 3 027 votes were valid.

Van der Linde was up against Stanley Nkanyezi of the ANC, who received 1 251 votes, and the EFF's Benjamin Faas, who received 52 votes.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  eff  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ministerial committee to probe Molefe's return to Eskom

2017-05-25 17:29

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 