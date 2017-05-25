DA retains Beaufort West seat

What To Read Next

Cape Town - The DA retained its seat in the Ward 7 by-election in Beaufort West, the country's oldest municipality, the IEC said on Thursday.

Jacob Jeffrey van der Linde scooped 56.95% of the votes cast, compared with 46.84% in the 2016 municipal elections.

The seat became vacant when the DA mayor, Djorge Malooi, stepped down for family reasons.

Turnout for the vote on Wednesday was 67.56%, compared with 54.94% in the 2016 elections.

A total of 3 087 votes were cast out of 4 569 registered voters, and 3 027 votes were valid.

Van der Linde was up against Stanley Nkanyezi of the ANC, who received 1 251 votes, and the EFF's Benjamin Faas, who received 52 votes.