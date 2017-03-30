DA to ask Inspector General to probe Gordhan's cancelled roadshow

The SACP is addressing the media on a possible cabinet reshuffle, with particular focus on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. WATCH

Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance will ask new Inspector General of Intelligence Dr Isaac Dintwe to probe the recent cancellation of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's international roadshow.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier on Thursday said Jacob Zuma's decision to recall Gordhan from his trip, based on an alleged intelligence report, deserved an explanation.

"There has been no reasonable explanation for the bizarre instruction, beyond the speculation that the minister is about to be fired in a Cabinet reshuffle," Maynier said in a statement.

The "intelligence report" doing the rounds claims Gordhan would have held secret meetings with people in the UK and the US to discuss "overthrowing the state", as part of "Operation Check Mate".

"This is by far the most bizarre explanation for the bizarre instruction and is exactly the kind of rubbish that one would expect President Vladimir Putin to dream up and have published in Pravda [newspaper]," Maynier said.

"The fact is that nobody in their right mind would believe the finance minister would participate in secret meetings with the intention of overthrowing the state."

He said Zuma and his inner circle were prone to conspiracy theories and it was damaging the economy.

Zuma reportedly cited a break in trust and relations as the reason for Gordhan's recall and his desire to fire him, but his hand was stayed by three members of the ANC's top six, including Cyril Ramaphosa, Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize.

Gordhan received public backing and support at ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's funeral on Wednesday.

Zuma, meanwhile, did not answer questions on the issue from journalists in Parliament on Thursday after a scheduled visit to the National House of Traditional Leaders.