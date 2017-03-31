DA to make court bid to stop Zuma swearing in new ministers

Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance will seek a court
interdict to stop President Jacob Zuma from swearing in his new ministers and
deputy ministers later on Friday.
"We have asked our legal team to stop Zuma from
swearing in the new ministers," DA leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters at
OR Tambo International Airport.
He called on all South Africans to march to African National
Congress headquarters Luthuli House and said all parties, and members of the
ANC, needed to support a call of no confidence in Zuma.
Zuma was expected to swear in the new members of his
executive at 18:00.
The president announced on Thursday night that he was
appointing 10 new ministers and 10 new deputy ministers.