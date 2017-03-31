DA to make court bid to stop Zuma swearing in new ministers

Mmusi Maimane chats to media about cabinet reshuffle at OR Tambo off the plane from London. (Monica Laganparsad, News24)

Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance will seek a court interdict to stop President Jacob Zuma from swearing in his new ministers and deputy ministers later on Friday.

"We have asked our legal team to stop Zuma from swearing in the new ministers," DA leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters at OR Tambo International Airport.

He called on all South Africans to march to African National Congress headquarters Luthuli House and said all parties, and members of the ANC, needed to support a call of no confidence in Zuma.

Zuma was expected to swear in the new members of his executive at 18:00.

The president announced on Thursday night that he was appointing 10 new ministers and 10 new deputy ministers.