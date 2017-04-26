 

DA to report Mbalula to SAHRC over Zimbabwean soldier comments

2017-04-26 21:27

Mpho Raborife, News24

Fikile Mbalula. (Netwerk24, File)

Fikile Mbalula. (Netwerk24, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance wants to report Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to the SA Human Rights Commission for the comments he made about former Zimbabwean soldiers illegally entering the country to rob and kill.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said Mbalula's comments were a consequence of bad leadership. He said the African National Congress government had forgotten its vision for a united Africa.

"We believe that the comments promote hatred based on the grounds of origin, ethnicity and nationality, and infringe on the dignity of Zimbabwean citizens living and working in South Africa," Moodey said.

He said Mbalula should stop using blanket xenophobia as a justification for crime in South Africa's streets and instead focus on securing the country's borders.

"Mbalula needs to work with the security cluster to boost border security so that South Africa can properly regulate immigration.

"He must not blame one nation for crime when it is in his power to properly regulate who comes into South Africa and who doesn't."

'Ill-informed'

Mbalula told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday that the five men who robbed a Hyde Park Corner mall jeweller in Johannesburg on April 13 were Zimbabweans.

His spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Yes, they are from Zimbabwe. There are people who come from Zimbabwe, who run away from the military and they come and promote criminality in South Africa.

"That is the truth. Why shouldn't I tell that truth? There are Zimbabwean ex-soldiers who are in this country, robbing banks, promoting criminality."

Mbalula said these soldiers were running away from President Robert Mugabe's military.

"To get out of it, they run to South Africa and rob banks. They are on the payroll of criminals. We can't trace them. They enter illegally and they just come here and do not promote goodwill."

He said his remarks were not xenophobic and that there were many Zimbabwean nationals in the country doing good work.

Zimbabwe's ambassador in SA Isaac Moyo told Africa News Agency that his government did not condone criminality by any of its citizens and said the law should take its course wherever this was the case.

"We, however, cannot accept the many ill-informed elements in the said statement [Mbalula's remarks] and we deeply regret that they were made without due regard to their accuracy."

It was not immediately clear whether the SAHRC had indeed received the DA's complaint.

Read more on:    da  |  sahrc  |  fikile mbalula  |  politics  |  xenophobia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Chief Justice Mogoeng elected African judicial congress president

2017-04-26 21:13

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Some of my pets died, I have nothing' - Coligny resident after petrol bomb
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 21:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kraaifontein 19:01 PM
Road name: Okavango Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 