DA urges ANC MPs to defend democracy

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said no MP belonging to the party will vote for a motion of no confidence in President Zuma put by the opposition. WATCH

Johannesburg - The DA on Wednesday appealed to ANC MPs to stand up for the country and vote for a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

"We urge them to ignore their party bosses, and their determination to defend corruption, and put South Africa first," spokesperson and MP Phumzile van Damme said.

She was reacting to ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe’s statement earlier that he, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, and ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize had made a "mistake" by publicly criticising Zuma following his Cabinet reshuffle.

Mantashe was briefing reporters about the party's national working committee meeting, which ended on Tuesday.

Van Damme said the briefing made it clear how much the ANC had changed.

“It is no longer the party of uTata Madiba and many others who fought for our precious Constitutional democracy. It is now clear that Jacob Zuma is the ANC and the ANC is Jacob Zuma."

The DA, EFF, and UDM have asked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to schedule the motion. It followed Zuma’s large-scale Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday night. Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those who lost their jobs

Van Damme said it was up to Parliament to do what the Constitution required and “protect our democracy.

“This is the institution that hired Zuma and it is the only institution that can fire Zuma.”

She said the ANC had allowed a culture of impunity to take root by defending Zuma at every turn.

"This is what allows an arrogant man to fire top-performing Ministers whenever he chooses. The ANC cannot be saved and it will not self-correct. What we have seen over the last two weeks, in particular, and over the last 10 years, in general, is a corrupted organisation now expressing its corruption in more visible ways."

Mantashe cautioned ANC MPs against voting with the DA and implied they could be fired.

"There is no ANC member who will vote for the opposition. It is uncharacteristic. If you want a motion of no confidence, the ANC must move it. Then it will be the ANC motion.”

He compared ANC MPs voting with the DA to soldiers listening to commands from the enemy.

The DA and other opposition parties would hold a "march for change" in Johannesburg at 10:00 on Friday.



