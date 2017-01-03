Dad rushed dying Zahnia to hospital while bleeding from own gunshot wound

Cape Town - The father of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, who was killed by a stray bullet to the head last Friday in Ocean View, was running away from the gunmen and had been trying to protect her when they were both shot.

"He was running away with the baby to protect the baby when he was shot in the back," Zahnia's grandmother Jennifer Woodward, 50, said outside the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



"He did his best. He was shot and drove his own child to the hospital. "He was a good father and was looking after the baby while (her mother) was at work." - Also read: 'I want them to pay for taking my entire world away' - mom of baby killed in crossfire



A 31-year-old man from Hout Bay, has appeared there on charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting, among others, Zahnia and her father, Bradley Robyn, 24.

