Dad rushed dying Zahnia to hospital while bleeding from own gunshot wound

Cape Town - The father of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, who was killed by a stray bullet to the head last Friday in Ocean View, was running away from the gunmen and had been trying to protect her when they were both shot.
"He was running away with the baby to protect the baby when he was shot in the back," Zahnia's grandmother Jennifer Woodward, 50, said outside the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
A court clerk and police officers did not want the suspect's name published as they apparently feared residents would try to go after him or his family if his identity was revealed.
Inside the court, State prosecutor William Daniels said that the suspect was one of four suspects identified by Zahnia's father.
Magistrate Crystal McKenna postponed the matter to January 13 for a formal bail hearing.
The suspect will remain in custody until then.
Zahnia's 20-year-old mother Cindy Woodward told News24 outside the court that she wanted the suspect to suffer like she was suffering.
"I want him to feel this pain I'm feeling. Death is not real pain, it's too quick, they must suffer," she said.
Woodward said she was not afraid of staying in Ocean View as a result of the shooting.
"They took my world. There's nothing more they can take," she said.
Cindy Woodward outside the Simon's Town Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (James de Villiers, News24)