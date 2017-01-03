 

Dad rushed dying Zahnia to hospital while bleeding from own gunshot wound

2017-01-03 12:40

James De Villiers, News24

Zahnia Woodward, 6 months, killed by a stray bullet in Ocean View. (Facebook)

Cape Town - The father of 6-month-old Zahnia Woodward, who was killed by a stray bullet to the head last Friday in Ocean View, was running away from the gunmen and had been trying to protect her when they were both shot.

"He was running away with the baby to protect the baby when he was shot in the back," Zahnia's grandmother Jennifer Woodward, 50, said outside the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"He did his best. He was shot and drove his own child to the hospital.

"He was a good father and was looking after the baby while (her mother) was at work."

- Also read: 'I want them to pay for taking my entire world away' - mom of baby killed in crossfire

A 31-year-old man from Hout Bay, has appeared there on charges of murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting, among others, Zahnia and her father, Bradley Robyn, 24.

A court clerk and police officers did not want the suspect's name published as they apparently feared residents would try to go after him or his family if his identity was revealed.

Inside the court, State prosecutor William Daniels said that the suspect was one of four suspects identified by Zahnia's father.

Magistrate Crystal McKenna postponed the matter to January 13 for a formal bail hearing.

The suspect will remain in custody until then.

Zahnia's 20-year-old mother Cindy Woodward told News24 outside the court that she wanted the suspect to suffer like she was suffering.

"I want him to feel this pain I'm feeling. Death is not real pain, it's too quick, they must suffer," she said.

Woodward said she was not afraid of staying in Ocean View as a result of the shooting.

"They took my world. There's nothing more they can take," she said.


Cindy Woodward outside the Simon's Town Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (James de Villiers, News24)


