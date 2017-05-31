 

DA's Maynier asked to leave NA after Gupta jibe

2017-05-31 22:59

Jan Gerber, News24

David Maynier (DA)

David Maynier (DA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: President's budget vote in Parliament

2017-05-31 13:31

Watch live as President Jacob Zuma delivers his budget vote to the National Assembly on Wednesday.WATCH

Cape Town - DA MP David Maynier had to leave the National Assembly chamber on Wednesday when he refused to withdraw his remark that President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet at the behest of the Guptas.

Maynier was the second-to-last speaker in the debate on the presidency's budget and took a theme many an opposition speaker took - Zuma's perceived destruction of the economy.

Maynier reminded the House about how Zuma couldn’t remember the nine points of his nine-point plan for the economy, during a question session earlier this year. Zuma laughed.

Maynier said the dramatic Cabinet reshuffle late on the night of March 30 had nothing to do with improving Cabinet's efficiency, as Zuma had said, but everything with handing Treasury to "his number one clients, the Guptas".

The ANC asked for a point of order. House chairperson Cedric Frolick said he would refer to the table staff for guidance, and allowed Maynier to continue his speech.

"The new minister of finance was appointed to de-fang Treasury," said Maynier.

"The nutters, fixers, rent-seekers used to be outside the Treasury. Now they're in the Treasury," he said, eliciting a raised eyebrow from former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

While Maynier was speaking, Zuma often laughed, especially when his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa mimicked Maynier's characteristic swaying behind the podium.

When Maynier finished, Frolick said Maynier had to withdraw his remark. While Frolick delivered his ruling, Maynier chatted with Zuma. Both men smiled.

Maynier looked at his whips, and DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters nodded at him. Maynier said he refused to withdraw. Frolick said he must leave the House, which he did, amid a standing ovation from the DA, and jeers from the ANC.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Buti Manamela spoke next.

He spent much of his speech talking about former DA leader Helen Zille's tweets on colonialism. The prevailing view in the DA was that colonialism was a good thing and the party only acted against "Madam Zille" because she made this view public, he argued.

"They're caught up in repeating Zille's craziness, or repeating ANC policy. They're continuing with the lineage of colonialism. They're continuing with the lineage of apartheid."

He brought up DA leader Mmusi Maimane's trip to Zambia last week. He wanted to attend the treason trial of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, but was deported.

Maimane, who according to Manamela had "polished and multiple English accents" looked at him with a smile and a furrowed brow.

Earlier, Agang SA's Andries Tlouamma said the Guptas had become the ANC's own Broederbond.

"It is alleged that you donated the Treasury to the Guptas. Honourable president, I want to warn you, our country is not for sale," he said.


Read more on:    david maynier  |  jacob zuma  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Bye bye Brian, Eskom board next' – SaveSA

2017-05-31 22:49

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH | Steenhuisen to Mbete: 'You need therapy!'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 31 May 2017-05-31 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 