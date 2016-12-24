DA's saucy secrets revealed in offbeat cookbook

Cape Town – Things are heating up in the DA with a one-of-a-kind book set to dish up some of the party's most tantalising secrets.

But it's not dirty laundry that will be served up for all to see – instead pots, pans and an array of recipes will be exposed.

The cookbook, expected to be available early next year, is set to reveal, among other titbits, Helen Zille's most well-kept secret – her green chicken curry recipe.

Titled #DAliciously, the book features 244 colour pages with recipes from DA leaders ranging from Mmusi Maimane's baked lamb chops in tomato to MP Tambeka Gqanda's umngqusho (samp and beans).

"We stir," says one of the pages.



According to the DA's communication spokesperson Veronica van Dyk, who spearheaded the project, the cookbook came about after she pondered what recipes her colleagues liked most.

"I thought the public will also be curious about what politicians like to eat and decided to contact everyone to give their favourite recipe and make a cookbook out of it," Van Dyk said.

An eye on 2019

Van Dyk's own recipes from another cookbook she wrote in 1996 are also included in #DAliciously.

The cookbook isn't only aimed at simply providing recipes...it is also an attempt to stir up more voters.

"The aim is to reach more people with the eye on the 2019 elections that lies ahead," Van Dyk told News24.



"Everyone may not necessarily be interested in politics, but the recipes are something that will interest many people."



Van Dyk said the cookbook, the price of which is yet to be announced, will be a good investment.

"It's a tongue-in-cheek recipe book. It may not be totally perfect, but you will receive value for your money," she said.

"Help us to cook the winning pot."