 

DA's U-turn on Zille suspension

2017-06-03 16:53

Alex Mitchley & Lizeka Tandwa, News24

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Netwerk24)

DA leader Mmusi Maimane. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has seemingly made a U-turn in its suspension of former party leader Helen Zille with the latest statement claiming the party has written to her to signify their intention to temporarily suspend her.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced that Zille had been suspended from the DA following her controversial tweets about colonialism.

He said that it had become evident that he and Zille held fundamentally different attitudes about the mission that the DA must accomplish in 2019.

"I asked her to tender an unreserved apology to both South Africa and the DA for the damage she has done. Unfortunately, she declined," Maimane said.

The DA said Zille had been suspended from all party related activities until her disciplinary hearing is concluded. A notice of suspension will be served on her in this regard.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon the DA seemed to have made a U-turn saying that the DA Federal Executive has written to  Zille to signify its intention to temporarily suspend her from Party activities until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against her.

“We have given Helen Zille the opportunity to indicate to us why she should not be suspended,” the statement read.

“The notice calling for representations on suspension has already been served and requires any representations to be made within 72 hours.”

“The final decision of the DA Federal Executive regarding whether to suspend Helen Zille will be made once any such representations have been made and considered.”

Shortly after the announcement of her suspension, Zille hit back at the party, accusing the party’s federal executive of not complying with its own constitution.

In a statement published on her Twitter account Zille said there was a contradiction in the letter she received from party chair, James Selfe, and DA leader Mmusi Maimane's announcement.

Zille said the suspension did not comply with Section 3.6.3 of the DA's own federal constitution which required that she be given time to make representations on the matter.

"In his letter, Selfe has given me until June 6 to provide reasons why I should not be suspended until the outcome of the disciplinary committee. Maimane's statement is unequivocal that the suspension is already in operation," her statement read.

Zille also refuted claims that she had not apologised.

"I have apologised. What I have not agreed to do is to plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I have never committed," she said.

Reasons stated by Maimane for the party’s federal executive to suspend Zille was not the full story, she said.

Zille was charged with bringing the party into disrepute following her post on Twitter that colonialism was not all bad.

Zille tweeted that the DA had now changed its suspension statement.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  helen zille

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Duduzane Zuma's UAE residency confirmed

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 