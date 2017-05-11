 

'De Klerk' cannot tell us what to do – Dlamini-Zuma

2017-05-11 21:50

Kaveel Singh, News24

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (File, Siyanda Mayeza)

Durban – Former African Union chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma took a dig presumably at former president FW De Klerk, saying opposition forces could not dictate to South Africa any longer.

“We cannot be told by the opposition what to do. We cannot be told by De Klerk what to do. Never. Never. Who do they represent?” she said at an interfaith gala dinner in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

Dlamini-Zuma said that while colonisers generally left countries that they occupied, SA was different.

She said that South Africans need to be “equal everywhere; not just voting, but also in the economy”.

“If we are not united as the ANC… as society, we will not be able to do it. They will come between us and bash us one way or another, but we must keep moving.”

Intimidation by opposition

Dlamini-Zuma added that the ANC should not be afraid of the opposition.

“The opposition is there to oppose by definition. I don’t know why we get worried when they do. It doesn’t mean you must follow it. Since ‘94 they have been opposing.”
She said that of late “when the opposition opposes we rush for cover”.

“They do their job, we must do ours without fear or favour. We must support those ministers who are doing their work that we asked them as voters and ruling party to do.”

Fossil fuels are not bad

According to Dlamini-Zuma, renewable energy was a “new narrative”.

She said that many large countries still largely relied on fossil fuels.

“No one is saying do not have renewable energy. We are saying you can have a mix.”


