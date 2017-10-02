 

De Lille hits out at JP Smith over 'malicious, defamatory remarks'

2017-10-02 17:33

James de Villiers

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has hit out at mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, accusing him of spreading "malicious and defamatory remarks" relating to upgrades at her home. 

In a statement on Monday, De Lille said she had briefed her lawyers who would advise her on “an appropriate course of action”.

“JP Smith wants to play cowboys and crooks by releasing all kinds of statements that the Metro Police is responsible for fighting crime,” De Lille said. 

“JP Smith is dragging my name through the mud for the sake of sensationalism.”

When approached for comment, Smith said simply, "I have been asked not to respond."

Smith did not say who in the DA asked him not to respond.

“The matter is now in the hands of the party,” he said.

On Friday, News24 reported that Mayor Patricia de Lille had in August clipped the wings of the city's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) by ordering that it be shut down.

Read the article here: City of Cape Town says its internal investigations unit went ‘rogue’

This move had rattled Smith who in August wrote to, among others, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, in an attempt to find out why De Lille was trying to shut down the unit.

Alleged irregularities

Smith said it could also be linked to rumours of alleged irregularities relating to building work at De Lille’s Pinelands home.

Read more here: Nothing irregular about work at De Lille's home - City of Cape Town

He also said restructuring that had happened within the city meant there was "reasonable suspicion" that, if corruption was detected, nothing would happen to De Lille.

"This has already been the concern to one particular whistleblower on corruption who works in the mayor's office and who claims that there is corruption in the office of the mayor and that procurement processes are not being followed," Smith wrote. De Lille, however, refuted the allegations, saying she paid for the renovations herself. 

“I am prepared to make the proof of these payments made by myself known as part of the proper legal processes,” she said. 

De Lille said she has spoken to Democratic Alliance leadership “reminding them that there is a separation between party and State and that this is an operational matter”.

She said she had expressed her dissatisfaction over Smith's conduct with Maimane and federal chairperson James Selfe. 

 Selfe could not be reached for comment.

DA spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme referred all inquiries to the City of Cape Town, saying this is an "operational matter".

Read more on:    da  |  city of cape town  |  jp smith  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rock climbers rescue dog trapped on West Rand cliff

2017-10-02 16:12

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
This Bok team is comfortable with ball in hand - Coetzee
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 30 2017-09-30 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 