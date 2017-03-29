 

De Lille proposes R44.3bn budget for Cape Town

2017-03-29 21:35

Jenni Evans, News24

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Patricia de Lille (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's draft budget of R44.3bn is rooted in creating a greater parity of services, Mayor Patricia De Lille says.

Presenting the 2017/18 proposal to a full sitting of council at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, De Lille said this plan was about enhancing accountability and bringing government closer to the people.

Unpacking the financial year ahead, she said there were minor decreases in the proposed tariffs for rates, electricity, refuse and disposal.

But tariffs for water were up by 9.75% from 2016. This hike was as a result of the drought crisis, De Lille said.

"We have to continue our aggressive capital programmes to ensure water security," she said.

De Lille hit back at critics who said the City’s poverty alleviation programme was "overly generous".

She said the social package would increase to R2.7bn, from R2.5bn, while households which were financial burdened would be exempt from the tariff increases.

De Lille said that the proposed financial commitments were geared towards supporting the City's Organisational Development and Transformation Plan (ODTP), which she has previously described as a plan to change skewed apartheid-era planning and development spending patterns.

'This the public's money'

The City had also broken down the expenditure per area, to show where the money would be going, and De Lille urged residents to have a look at it and to tell her what they think.

"I really want to make an appeal to all residents to exercise their civic duty and give us their input," she said.

"I want the public to remember that, even though the City is the custodian and I am the accounting officer, this is their money."

De Lille has proposed a Capital Budget for 2017/18 of R6.8bn and an operating budget of R37.5bn.

According to the proposal document, capital projects include R23m for the Dunoon Library construction, a R28m housing project in Macassar, and a R66m road project in the Kommetjie/Ou Kaapse Weg area.

To address the effects of the  drought, possible plans include emergency drilling of boreholes into the Table Mountain Group Aquifer, with a yield of approximately two million liters per day, and a small-scale desalination package plant, located along Cape Town’s north-western coastline, with a yield of approximately two million liters per day.

This money would come from "reprioritisation" of expenditure, and was line with the City's declaration earlier this month of a local disaster.

Dam levels are currently around 27%, with 10% of that difficult to harvest - effectively leaving only 17% of the usual water supplies until the winter rains come.

Indigent relief for the most vulnerable went up from R1.1b to R1.3b.

Assistance for poor households

Some of the proposed ways of helping poor households include:

- Any household with a gross monthly income of R4 000 or less will get a 100% rates rebate;

- For the senior citizen and disabled person rates rebate, the maximum monthly household income is R15 000;

- Firstly, previously all households received 6kl of water per month/household free of charge. For 2017/18, the proposal is that 6kl of water is only free for properties valued at less than or equal to R400 000;

- For 2017/18, the proposal is that the 4.2kl of sanitation is only free for properties valued less than or equal to R400 000.

De Lille said that plans were still on track to rebuild Imizamo Yethu, which was devastated by a fire on March 12.

For more details of the budget and how it will be spent in your area read here.

Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moerane commission promises to protect witness

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Protest in India turns violent as Nigerian students are attacked

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:02 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:22 PM
Road name: Longmarket Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 