De Lille shakes up Cape Town mayoral committee

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has not done enough to get rid of the remnants of apartheid planning, Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Monday, as she unveiled the new mayoral committee which will be expected to change this.

"I refuse to build far out of the city anymore," said De Lille, lamenting the "dumping" of black and coloured people up to 40km away from the CBD, with its business and work opportunities.

The most recent community to be left in limbo because of this were the people of Blikkiesdorp, Delft, who were supposedly only temporarily moved there 10 years ago.

De Lille said that, in line with the City's future plans, tracts of land had been identified to be used for "housing opportunities" for people who earned less than R3 500 a month, and that there would be a push to get more flats into and around the CBD.

De Lille said the political appointments of the Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC), effective from January 1, were in line with the passing of the City's Organisational Development and Transformation Plan (ODTP) on August 26 2016.

De Lille explained that some of the MMCs' portfolios had been amalgamated because they dealt with interrelated issues. She also announced that the city had been divided into four geographical areas - with four "mini mayors" overseeing these.

'Mini mayors'

The Mayoral Committee Members responsible for portfolios will be:

Brett Herron: Transport and Urban Development;

Johan Van der Merwe: Finance;

Xanthea Limberg: Informal Settlements, Utilities, Energy;

Stuart Diamond: Assets and Facilities Management;

JP Smith: Social Services and Safety;

Raelene Arendse: Corporate Services;

The four area-based Mayoral Committee Members, or "mini mayors", will be:

North: Councillor Suzette Little;

East: Councillor Anda Ntsodo;

South: Councillor Eddie Andrews;

Central: Councillor Siya Mamkeli.

The four area-based geographical locations are:

North: Includes areas such as Mamre, Atlantis, Durbanville, Melkbos, Milnerton, Brooklyn, Maitland, Langa, Kraaifontein, Observatory, Cape Town, Sea Point, Camps Bay and Hout Bay;

East: Includes Kuils River, Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Somerset West, Strand and Sir Lowry’s Pass;

South: Includes Constantia, Noordhoek, Cape Point, Muizenberg, Retreat, Philippi, Mitchell’s Plain, Newlands and Rondebosch;

Central: Includes areas such as Goodwood, Epping, Parow, Bellville, Delft, Manenberg, Gugulethu and Athlone.

20% renewable energy

"All mayoral committee members will also have a community liaison officer to strengthen community engagement. Before rolling out new services or starting any project, the community liaison officer will be responsible for consultation with the beneficiary community. They will set up meetings and do in-depth briefings with the community’s elected leaders," said De Lille.

"We are doing this so that communities can be better informed about the plans for their area and to avoid unnecessary community conflict that could hinder the delivery of services and projects."

The retention of Smith came after speculation that he was about to be removed.

The city would also work toward certain projects through the MMCs, such as having 20% renewable energy as part of the its overall energy mix by 2020.

The area councillors would be the face of the city, and would be assisted by liaison officers who would make sure that all of the city's messages got through to communities.

Former finance MMC Ian Nielsen has been made deputy mayor. Van der Merwe was moved over to the finance portfolio.

