 

De Lille uses 89l of water per day, 2l above target

2017-09-14 06:22

James de Villiers

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Supplied)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Just how much rain has fallen in Cape Town in 2017?

2017-09-12 16:31

Cape Town's 'rainy season' has for the most part, come and gone and the City's major dams have a collective yield of 37.2% water storage. City officials had been banking on winter rains to alleviate the water crisis. Just how much rain has fallen? Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says two-minute showers, doing laundry once a week and leaving dishes in the sink help keep her personal consumption below 90l a day. 

In a tweet on Wednesday De Lille revealed the daily average water consumption of her household in Pinelands. 

"Capetonians challenged me to share my water bill. Here it is: We're three people and four dogs at home, using 267l per day. Let's #ThinkWaterCT," De Lille tweeted.

In August, the City of Cape Town introduced level 5 water restrictions whose aim is to limit water consumption to 87l per person per day. 

READ: Green energy conference focuses on SA climate, water

When De Lille was asked by a Twitter user why her water consumption was above the city's target she replied: My family and I are working to reduce our water use further. I hope you are too."

Her spokesperson Zara Nicholson told News24 that the mayor stopped filling her swimming pool early in 2016 and only washes her vehicles with waterless carwash products. 

The mayor uses the city's water calculator app to calculate her daily consumption and reduce it where necessary, Nicholson said. 

"The mayor wants to encourage people in houses and people in their workplaces to see who can save the most water and also save them money with a very low water bill by using this application."

READ: Western Cape R295m 'day zero' water plan kicks in

Fines in the pipeline

Facebook users praised the mayor's honesty about her water consumption.

Sarah-Kim Boyd said: "Everyone could do better if they were judged by other people's standards. She's making a difference with the amount she uses and that's okay. I think she's brave for sharing it."

Andrea Lachner said De Lille's consumption could definitely be lower. 

"However, I think this is being honest rather than posting a MUCH lower usage," Lachner commented on the Water Shedding Western Cape Facebook group. 

Bryan Bruton questioned whether De Lille would be labelled a water abuser and penalised accordingly for using 2l more than the target.

On Monday, the city said it would be fining domestic users who consistently use more than 20 000l per month. 

The commercial sector, where water usage has not declined, must also bring consumption down by 20% year-on-year or face penalties, mayoral committee member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said in a statement.

Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma, DA to battle in SCA over spy tapes saga

2017-09-14 05:50

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Entrepreneur creates beautiful furniture creations made from old re purposed tires
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 