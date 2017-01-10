 

De Lille 'vindicated' after ANC loses court bid to have new City of Cape Town logo scrapped

2017-01-10 20:18

Isabelle Coetzee,

Cape Town logo. (File)

Cape Town - Mayor Patricia de Lille says she feels vindicated after a court application brought on by the African National Congress over the City of Cape Town’s new logo was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday.

She said the matter was dismissed with costs, "which we hope to receive from Luthuli House soon".

"We once again feel vindicated by this decision taken by the courts. We can only hope that the ANC will now stop the pettiness of pursuing this matter," De Lille said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We sincerely hope that the ANC will stop wasting the time of the courts. Enough time and money has been wasted on the ANC clearly fighting what has been proven to be a good decision taken by our administration."

News24 approached the provincial ANC spokesperson, as well as a provincial ANC leader for comment, but none was provided by the time of publishing.

National ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa's cellphone appeared to be switched off.

About two years ago, the City of Cape Town rebranded itself. Part of the rebranding involved a new logo.

But the ANC took legal action over the logo, arguing that there was no public participation before choosing and going ahead with it.

The ANC initially approached the Western Cape High Court about the rebranding and logo, arguing that the city council’s resolution on the rebranding was invalid.

It then continued pushing, applying for appeals where necessary, until the matter ended up in the Supreme Court.

News24 was unable to secure the Supreme Court judgment in the matter prior to publication.

