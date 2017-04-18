 

De Lille vows to take minister to court over energy management

2017-04-18 21:30

James de Villiers, News24

(Jenna Etheridge, News24)

(Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Eskom are diluting low-cost energy with expensive mistakes - solar expert

2017-02-17 08:15

In this second part of our interivew with Solar Capital chairman Paschal Phelan, he weighs in on some of the criticisms levelled against Eskom (in the wake of the Dentons report), as well as government's nuclear plans. Watch for more. WATCH

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town is preparing to take legal action against the energy minister over where it receives its electricity supply from, mayor Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday.

The city would fight for its right to purchase renewable energy directly from independent power producers (IPP), she told a Cape Town Climate Change Coalition meeting.

“We are doing this not just because we want to buy electricity from IPPs, but because we believe that the whole institutional regime governing energy in the country is completely outdated and needs to be reformed.”

The coalition consists of the private sector, governmental and non-governmental organisations, researchers and educators.

De Lille said the city council would soon adopt a draft climate change policy.

"It has been recognised that climate change is such an important, cross-cutting, and consequential issue that it requires its own dedicated policy approach," she said.

The city intended to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2020.

Quoting former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, De Lille said the city could not wait for national governments or large corporations to act.

“Bloomberg says we can do this not by slowing down economies, but by speeding them up; not by depending on national governments, but by empowering cities, businesses and citizens; not by scaring people about the future, but by showing them the immediate benefits of taking action,” De Lille said.

“We are responsible for the growth and wellbeing of our local economies and our citizens.”

Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  energy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban’s Metro Police chief takes bosses to court

2017-04-18 20:54

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Braamfontein building catches fire

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 20 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 