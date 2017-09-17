 

9 killed in deadly weekend on the roads

2017-09-17 13:03

Correspondent

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Would-be robbers cause car crash after Joburg homeowner opens fire

2017-09-14 15:00

Would-be robbers who hastily fled after a homeowner fired a warning shot, crashed into another vehicle in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.WATCH

Johannesburg - Nine people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a spate of accidents across the country’s roads this weekend, various paramedics reported.

In the deadliest crash, three people were killed and five more injured when two vehicles collided on the R551 in Meyerton on Saturday afternoon.

“Three people were declared dead on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen.

One of those found injured was airlifted to hospital while the four others were also transported for further treatment.

In Maraisburg, a woman and baby were injured after their vehicle rolled on the N1/N17. The baby sustained minor injuries but the woman had to be airlifted to hospital.

In a separate incident four people were injured, one critically, when their vehicle turned over on the N14 on Eeufees Road on Saturday afternoon.

In a freak accident, a 21-year-old man was killed after a tree stump fell on him while he was at Suncoast Beach in Durban early on Saturday morning.

“It is believed that the tree stump was on top of an embankment before it came loose and rolled down on top of the man,” paramedics said.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Also in Durban on Saturday morning, two taxis collided in Berea Road, causing one to veer off into a concrete pillar, Rescue Care paramedics reported.

The driver was found trapped in the wreckage, having sustained serious injuries, said the paramedic service’s spokesperson Ceron Lennox.

The other driver was not hurt and the taxis were empty of passengers at the time of the crash.

In Klerksdorp a female pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a truck on the N12.

Friday night also proved deadly on the roads. In Protea Heights in Brackenfell, a female scooter driver was killed after being knocked down by a bakkie.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene… a woman was found lying underneath the bakkie’s wheel,” said Van Huyssteen.

Paramedics implemented advanced life support interventions. The patient later died in hospital.

In Rustenburg, two people, including a policewoman, were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 between Helen Joseph and Dr Moroka Street, also on Friday night.

The policewoman had been travelling in a bakkie. Officials used the jaws-of-life to extricate her. Despite resuscitation attempts she died on the scene. A man travelling in the other vehicle, a Ford Figo, was also declared dead on the scene.

In Orkney, a man, aged 37, was killed after he collided with a truck at a crossing on the R30 on Friday night.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene…the vehicle was stuck underneath the truck.”

The man succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Read more on:    road accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police officer arrested for theft of firearm

2017-09-17 12:37

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 09:05 AM
Road name: ROAD CLOSURES

Cape Town 09:02 AM
Road name: Loop Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 