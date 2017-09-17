9 killed in deadly weekend on the roads

Johannesburg - Nine people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a spate of accidents across the country’s roads this weekend, various paramedics reported.

In the deadliest crash, three people were killed and five more injured when two vehicles collided on the R551 in Meyerton on Saturday afternoon.



“Three people were declared dead on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen.

One of those found injured was airlifted to hospital while the four others were also transported for further treatment.

In Maraisburg, a woman and baby were injured after their vehicle rolled on the N1/N17. The baby sustained minor injuries but the woman had to be airlifted to hospital.



In a separate incident four people were injured, one critically, when their vehicle turned over on the N14 on Eeufees Road on Saturday afternoon.



In a freak accident, a 21-year-old man was killed after a tree stump fell on him while he was at Suncoast Beach in Durban early on Saturday morning.



“It is believed that the tree stump was on top of an embankment before it came loose and rolled down on top of the man,” paramedics said.



He was declared dead on the scene.



Also in Durban on Saturday morning, two taxis collided in Berea Road, causing one to veer off into a concrete pillar, Rescue Care paramedics reported.



The driver was found trapped in the wreckage, having sustained serious injuries, said the paramedic service’s spokesperson Ceron Lennox.



The other driver was not hurt and the taxis were empty of passengers at the time of the crash.



In Klerksdorp a female pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a truck on the N12.



Friday night also proved deadly on the roads. In Protea Heights in Brackenfell, a female scooter driver was killed after being knocked down by a bakkie.



“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene… a woman was found lying underneath the bakkie’s wheel,” said Van Huyssteen.



Paramedics implemented advanced life support interventions. The patient later died in hospital.



In Rustenburg, two people, including a policewoman, were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 between Helen Joseph and Dr Moroka Street, also on Friday night.



The policewoman had been travelling in a bakkie. Officials used the jaws-of-life to extricate her. Despite resuscitation attempts she died on the scene. A man travelling in the other vehicle, a Ford Figo, was also declared dead on the scene.



In Orkney, a man, aged 37, was killed after he collided with a truck at a crossing on the R30 on Friday night.



“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene…the vehicle was stuck underneath the truck.”



The man succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.