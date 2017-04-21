Dealer who 'used boys to sell drugs' in Lenasia arrested

Johannesburg - A man described as the "most wanted drug dealer" in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, has been arrested, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Residents had complained that the man, 34, was using young boys to sell drugs in the area, said Captain Mavela Masondo.

He was traced to a house in the area and found with drugs that included Mandrax, Chrystal Meth, and CAT (methcathinone).

Masondo said two of his "runners" were also arrested after being found with drugs in the same house.

Preliminary investigation revealed he was being sought for possession of an unlicensed firearm in an Eldorado Park police case.

"The police would like to thank the community for coming forth with information and exposing criminals in their community," said Masondo.

The group would appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court soon for possession and dealing in drugs.



